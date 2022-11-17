Health Tips: Best Foods To Boost Good Cholesterol Levels In Body – Watch Video

Chia seeds to Soyabean, bes food items to increase good cholesterol in the body. Watch list in the video.

Health Tips: You’ve probably heard that HDL cholesterol = good and LDL cholesterol = bad. So if you’re trying to improve your heart health you might be wondering what to eat to keep your HDL levels up. Well, let us tell you that there are a few food items that can help you increase the good cholesterol in your body. Watch this video to know what these food items are.