Yoga for flexibility : Flexibility is an important key component for maintaining a good physical health. However, factors like aging, stress, prolonged sitting, bad lifestyle and improper posture may cause us lose our flexibility. As we all know that yoga has a cure for all our mental issues and physical issues, this ancient practice has got many asanas that can help us regain our flexibility back. In this video, fitness expert Poornajita Sen explains some of the best yogic postures and it’s techniques for a flexible body, also citing it’s benefits. Watch this video to know more.Also Read - Hair Treatment : What Is QR 678 Hair Transplant ? Here Is All You Need To Know