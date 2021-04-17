Yoga and meditation COVID-19: A healthy mind is as important as the healthy body. Research scientists suggest that yoga and meditation can be quite useful in the treatment of COVID-19. Expert analysis on How Yoga and Meditation Help in Treating Coronavirus. Also Read - Weekend Curfew to be Imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation From April 18: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

Puja Sethi, group editor, Zee Entertainment Enterprises in conversation with health experts on yoga and meditation. Also Read - Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19 Despite Staying Home