Health Tips: Covid Is Back, Keep Your Immune System String By Adding These Things In Your Diet | Watch Video
Immunity Booster foods: Now more than ever, it's important for your immune system to stay in tip-top shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as new strains like the BF.7 is emerging. One of the best ways to stay healthy is by maintaining a nutritious diet. Watch Video to know immunity booster foods that one should add in there diet.
Foods For Immunity: Your immune system can use all the help it can get. Even when it’s cold and flu season, especially as new strains like the BF.7 emerge, keeping your immunity in good shape is a smart idea. In addition to practicing well-studied healthy habits like getting adequate sleep, prioritizing exercise, building relationships and engaging with your community, and using stress-relieving strategies, you can supercharge your immune system by noshing on nutrient-rich foods. Watch this video to know about 5 immune boosters to help you amid COVID.
Written By: Amit Kumar
