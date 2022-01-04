What to consume and what not to stay safe during Covid-19 third wave: As omicron variant of Coronavirus had led massive spike in daily covid cases, it has become extremely important to take all kind of precautionary measures in order to stay safe during the third wave of Covid-19. Just like everyone else, you must be pretty worried about yours and your family’s safety. So, watch this video where we have listed down food items that you should consume to protect yourself from the potential Covid-19 third wave. Watch video.Also Read - Omicron Variant: Is Omicron Variant Leading Us Towards An Endemic Stage Of Covid-19 Pandemic? Know What Expert Has To Say | Watch Also Read - Keep Your Kids Healthy And Safe During Winter By Following These Amazing Health Tips, Watch Video Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Easy And Safe Exercises For A Normal Delivery That Every Pregnant Women Should Follow | Watch Video