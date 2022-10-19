Health Tips: Feeling tired or lethargic after waking up is quite normal. Some people cure this by either drinking coffee or tea, but a lot people may feel lethargic or exhausted for the entire day. And if this happens then there might be another issue at play. It stars to negatively impact our everyday activities. In this video, we have mentioned a few points as to why you might be feeling tired or exhausted after waking up. Watch video.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Prep Up Your Body This Festive Season By These Pre-Diwali Diet Tips - Watch Video