Health Tips: Do You Often Feel Dizzy? Add These Food Items In Your Diet | Watch Video

Health Tips: Are you someone who often feels dizzy or light headed. If yes, then let us tell you that this can be a sign of certain health conditions which should not be ignored. According to dieticians and health experts, the feeling of dizziness without any medical condition can also be attributed to a drop in blood pressure, so one should not ignore it. Well there are certain food items that can help you recover easily from a dizziness episode and gain back your energy and stability. Watch video.