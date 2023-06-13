ZEE Sites

Health Tips: Eating Too Many Mangoes Can Be DANGEROUS ! Know The Disadvantages Of This Summer Fruit | Watch Video

Mango provides nutrition but it's over consumption can adversely affect our body. Let's know the disadvantages of eating mangoes in excess. Watch this video.

Published: June 13, 2023 2:54 PM IST

By Video Desk

Side effects of mangoes: People eagerly wait for summers as it’s the season of the most popular fruit in India, i.e. Mango. Apart from its great taste, mangoes are also known for it’s amazing health benefits. During summers people eat mangoes in larger quantities. The fruit provides nutrition but it’s over consumption can adversely affect our body. Let’s know the disadvantages of eating mangoes in excess. Watch this video.

