Top Recommended Stories
Health Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela – Watch Video
Milk to ladyfinger, list of food items, that you should never eat with karela/bitter gourd as it can lead to severe health issues. Watch video.
Health Tips: Bitter gourd or karela as we all know has magical health benefits. Eating this veggie can not only cure Diabetes but can also keep your gut healthy. However eating a certain food items with bitter gourd can be dangerous for your health. So in this video we will tell you about these food items that you shouldn’t eat with bitter gourd. Watch video for more.
Also Read:
- What Is Holistic Skin Care And Why it is Important to Nurture Our Skin From The Inside, Explained by Skincare Expert - Watch Video
- Health Tips: Why You Must Add Cinnamon In Your Winter Diet, Miraculous Benefits Will Amaze You - Watch Video
- First Case Of Zika Virus Detected In Karnataka, Know Causes, Symptoms And Treatment | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.