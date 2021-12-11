Health tips for pregnant women :
Staying fit and active during pregnancy is as important as taking proper care and rest. Health experts believe that staying physically active by following regular exercises keeps both the mother and the baby in a healthy shape and even makes delivery easy. So, in today's video we have explained some of the best and safe upper body exercises that a pregnant women must follow. Watch video on how to do upper body exercise.