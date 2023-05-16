Home

Health Tips: Is Drinking Chilled Water Bad For Your Health? Know In The Video

Cold water side effects: What’s the first thing you do after coming back from a hectic day, being exposed to long hours of scorching sun, all drenched in sweat and your throat all parched? Well, of course you rush to get a glass of chilled water to quench your thirst and get respite from hot weather. But are you aware of the fact that the temperature of water you consume can also affect your health severely? Drinking chilled water does quench your thirst and removes exhaustion, but actually it can do more harm than good. Watch video to know how negatively cold water can affect your health.