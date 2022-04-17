Is fast food good for our bodies? Junk foods have become an integral part of our lives. Be it while watching a movie, studying with friends or working, consuming junk food gives us a sense of comfort and relief. Many people eat junk food to calm their mood swings and stress. But if consumed in a large quantity, it can be really harmful for our health and can cause health issues like heat diseases, cancer, diabetes and obesity. Apart from all these health issues, have you ever wondered if junk food an have a positive impact on our body? Well, according to some reports, certain junk foods have good amount of anti-oxidants and are good for hearts. However, one needs to eat junk in moderate quantity. Watch this video where we have listed some of the health benefits of consuming fast food.Also Read - Viral Video: A Dog Reunites With His Owner, It Is Simply Wonderful to Look at | Watch Video