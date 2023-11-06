Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Health Tips: Is intake of salt & warm water combination good for health?

Health Tips: Is intake of salt & warm water combination good for health?

We are all aware that sipping warm salt water relieves sore throats caused by colds and allergies. But there’s more to it. We all need a small amount of sodium or salt to maintain proper fluid function and electrolyte levels in our bodies. So, mixing salt in water and drinking it promotes hydration, electrolyte balance, digestion, and strengthens the immune system.

Published: November 6, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By fauzia.naaz | Edited by fauzia.naaz

Health Tips: We are all aware that sipping warm salt water relieves sore throats caused by colds and allergies. But there’s more to it. We all need a small amount of sodium or salt to maintain proper fluid function and electrolyte levels in our bodies. So, mixing salt in water and drinking it promotes hydration, electrolyte balance, digestion, and strengthens the immune system.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.