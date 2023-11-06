Home

Health Tips: Is intake of salt & warm water combination good for health?

We are all aware that sipping warm salt water relieves sore throats caused by colds and allergies. But there’s more to it. We all need a small amount of sodium or salt to maintain proper fluid function and electrolyte levels in our bodies. So, mixing salt in water and drinking it promotes hydration, electrolyte balance, digestion, and strengthens the immune system.

