Is It healthy To Drink Green Tea Right Before Hitting Bed? Watch Video To Find Out
Green Tea At Night: Green tea is packed with flavonoids that can reduce inflammation, regulate bad cholesterol, and reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, drinking it at night, especially in the two hours preceding bedtime, may make it harder to fall asleep. Watch Video
Health Tips: Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages which is liked by most health-conscious people. People prefer drinking green tea at night these days. However, drinking green tea at night comes with some downsides and may not be for everyone. green tea contains some Caffeine, which can make it more difficult to fall asleep. Watch Video
Also Read:
Written By: Amit Kumar
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.