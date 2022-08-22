Lavender Health Benefits Video: Lavender, best known for its fragrant purple blossoms, is also known for curing health issues. It is mainly used to treat depression, insomnia. Numerous studies have found additional benefits of lavender for sleep issues too. The calming effect of lavender also helps soothe away headaches or migraine. In fact, lavender aromatherapy helps people with cancer and manage the side effects.Also Read - Raspberry Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Include This Nutritious Fruit In Your Diet - Watch Video

Written by- Ananya