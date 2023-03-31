Top Trending Videos

Health Tips: Nuts To Yoghurt, Foods That Will Help You Stay Active All Day – Watch Video

Healthy foods like nuts and Yoghurt can keep you physically and mentally active all day. Watch video to know which food items will help you stay active throughout the day.

Published: March 31, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

Health Tips: It’s very common to feel sluggish and lethargic all day. However, there are certain food items that can help you stay active and energic throughout the day. Healthy foods like nuts and Yoghurt can keep you physically and mentally active all day. So, in this video, we have listed down some food items that will help you stay active all day long. Watch video.

