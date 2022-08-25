Health news: A recent research published in ‘Frontiers In Nutrition’, revealed that children and teenagers who skip their breakfast regularly were at the risk of developing psychosocial behavioral problems and low energy levels. The research discovered that kids and teens who did not have breakfast often or ate breakfast out had higher SDQ scores and a higher likelihood of psychosocial problems. So, missing out on breakfast. Watch video to know to know all in detail.Also Read - Tomato Flu: Causes, Symptoms, Prevention Tips and It's Relationship With Tomatoes Explained | Watch Video