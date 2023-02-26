Health Tips: Studies Say ‘Sound Sleep Can Help You Live Longer’, Here Are a Few Tips That Will Help You Sleep Peacefully – Watch
A recent study says that good sleep can help you live longer. We all know how important a good sleep is for proper functioning of our overall well being and now this new report also says the same. So, in case you struggle to sleep at night, then there are a few steps that can help you get a sound sleep.
Health Tips: According to recent research being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session Along With the World Congress of Cardiology, getting a sound sleep can boost your heart health and overall health. And possibly how long you can live. According to the study, young people who sleep better had a somewhat lower risk of dying young. Furthermore, the statistics imply that irregular sleep habits may account for around 8 per cent of deaths from any cause. Well, we all know how important a good sleep is for proper functioning of our overall well being and now this new report also says the same. So, in case you struggle to sleep at night, then there are a few steps that can help you get a sound sleep.
