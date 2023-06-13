Home

Health Tips: Temperature Crosses 40 Degrees Celsius In Delhi, Tips To Stay Safe Safe During The Extreme Hot Weather – WATCH

Tips To Stay Safe Safe During The Extreme Hot Weather: Delhi will see a maximum temperature of around 40°c till June 15 as per IMD. Temperatures are expected to breach the 40° C mark in some areas, including Delhi University, Narela, and Pitampura. Now amid the rise in temperature, it’s important to keep yourself safe and sound from the scorching heat as it can be very dangerous. So, Here are a few tips to cope with extremely hot weather. Watch the video.