By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Health Tips: Temperature Crosses 40 Degrees Celsius In Delhi, Tips To Stay Safe Safe During The Extreme Hot Weather – WATCH
Amid the rise in temperature, it's important to keep yourself safe and sound from the scorching heat as it can be very dangerous. So, Here are a few tips to cope with extremely hot weather. Watch the video.
Tips To Stay Safe Safe During The Extreme Hot Weather: Delhi will see a maximum temperature of around 40°c till June 15 as per IMD. Temperatures are expected to breach the 40° C mark in some areas, including Delhi University, Narela, and Pitampura. Now amid the rise in temperature, it’s important to keep yourself safe and sound from the scorching heat as it can be very dangerous. So, Here are a few tips to cope with extremely hot weather. Watch the video.
Also Read:
- Health Tips: Eating Too Many Mangoes Can Be DANGEROUS ! Know The Disadvantages Of This Summer Fruit | Watch Video
- Mental Health Tips: Feeling Sad? Try These Effective Ways To Boost Your Mood Instantly - Watch Video
- Summer Skincare: 5 Everyday Steps You Need to Follow For Healthy, Glowing And Youthful Skin