Post Diwali Health Tips: Diwali is almost here and just like every year we will be witnessing loads of fire crackers being burned by people all over India releasing toxic fumes in the air. The smoke and pollution emitted by these firecrackers can really affect our lungs in a long run and is especially worse for people who have asthma and other respiratory problems. Amidst this festive season we need to slightly careful about our lungs so that it does not get affected by the pollution, and for that we have a video for you in which we will give you some tips that you can follow to keep your lungs in a healthy state on this Diwali.