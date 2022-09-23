Health Tips: Some herbs can help you reduce your sugar level naturally. These herbs are Giloy, Vijaysar, Gurmar, and Sadabhar. Giloy is a natural anti-diabetic medicine that suppresses craving for sugar. Vijaysar has anti-hyperlipidemic properties that help reduce sugar levels in blood and cholesterol. Gurmar contains compounds like flavanols and Gurmarin that have positive effect on diabetics. Sadabahar act as a natural medicine for type-2 diabetes. Watch VideoAlso Read - Pregnancy Tips: Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt To Host Vegan Themed Baby Shower, Is Vegan Diet Healthy For Pregnant Women? What Should They Eat? - Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar