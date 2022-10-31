Health Tips: It’s that time of the year when all we want to do is snuggle deep into our cozy blankets and keep warm. In winter, our body starts craving for foods that’s warm and make us feel warmer from within. During winter, consume foods that take longer to digest as the body’s temperature rises during metabolism. Start your day with oatmeal, porridges and whole wheat preparations. Soups are an excellent option as they contain a good amount of vegetables and keep our body warm inside out. Fruits that are locally grown during winter often prove to be beneficial.Also Read - Does Intermittent Fasting Affects Female Hormones? Study Answers

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Winter To Set In These States From November 6, Days Would Be Colder