Health Tips: These People Should Avoid Consuming Lychee, Know The Disadvantages Of This Summer Fruit – Watch Video
Lychee is effective in relieving constipation. However, apart from all these amazing health benefits, there are certain side effects of Lychee too that you should know. There are certain people who should not eat lychee or consume it in lesser quantities. Watch video.
Side effects of Lychee: As soon as the summer season starts, you can find several seasonal fruits available in the market, which are beneficial for the body and are also great in taste. Lychee is one such fruit which apart from being delicious, also has several health benefits .Lychee is loaded with vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients. It has a high water content and keeps Dehydration problems during summers at bay. It is also good for cardiac health. Not just this, lychee is also effective in relieving constipation. However, apart from all these amazing health benefits, there are certain side effects of Lychee too that you should know. There are certain people who should not eat lychee or consume it in lesser quantities. Watch video.
