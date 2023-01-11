Health Tips: These Yoga Poses Will Keep You Fit Through Out The Winter Season | Watch Video

Home

Health Tips: As the winter season has set, it brings a new set of health issues. Winter season makes us more susceptible to flu. Along with this, the winter season might cause laziness and stiffness. So try these yoga Poses in winter to keep your body warm and fit.

Health Tips: In the winter season, as the temperature fluctuates, it is necessary to continue doing yoga, so the body can defend against seasonal illnesses and other health problems. With the winter season in full swing, no amount of extra layering of clothing seems good enough against harsh cold. It’s just the time when we cocoon under cozy duvets to feel warm. Even a normal trip to the kitchen can feel darn hard as winter makes us sluggish. So try these yoga Poses in winter to keep your body warm and fit.