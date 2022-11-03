Health Benefits of Pineapple: Pineapple is low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals. One cup of Pineapple delivers vitamin c, manganese, fibre , vitamin B and various minerals. Pineapple is the only fruit known to contain bromelain, an enzyme that helps your skin and tissues heal. Pineapple contains a significant amount of fibre, which is associated with better digestion. The anti-inflammatory power of pineapple’s bromelain provide pain relief for people with osteoarthritis. The anti-inflammatory power in pineapple helps in faster post workout recovery. Pineapple is rich in enzymes that helps in fat burning. Also Read - Health Tips: Salt To Sugar, These Everyday Kitchen Ingredients Can Become Silent Killers For You - Watch Video

Written By: Keshav Mishra