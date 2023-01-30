Home

Video Gallery

Health Tips: Which One’s The Healthiest Variety? White, Black, Red Or Black Rice – Watch Video

Health Tips: Which One’s The Healthiest Variety? White, Black, Red Or Black Rice – Watch Video

There have been debates going on since years about which rice is best to consume? Is it white rice? Brown rice ? Red rice or black rice? Watch video to find out.

Health Tips: Rice is eaten as a staple food in various parts of the world especially in Indian households. People have a different craze for rice so much that so many people can’t do without at least one serving of rice with their meals. However, there have been debates going on since years about which rice is best to consume is it white rice? Brown rice ? Red rice or black rice? So, in case you are are also confused about what kind of rice is healthy then you need to watch this video.

