Health Tips: In many parts of Asia and especially in India, sitting on the floor for eating is more of a traditional practice than a common one. If you think that sitting on the dining table is a better place to have your meals, then you are under the wrong impression. Following are some significant reasons, why you should eat your food sitting on the floor. Sitting down on the floor, with crossed legs (Sukhasana) helps in improving our digestion process. Sitting down on the floor while eating help in losing weight. Cross-legged position enhances the blood circulation in our body. This position helps in maintaining a good posture and gives relief to joint and muscle pain. This position helps in relaxing the mind and body.

