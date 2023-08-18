Top Trending Videos

Heart Melting Video: Shubman Gill’s Cute Moments With Young Fans

Shubman Gill was spotted with a cute little fan, a video went viral wherein Gill was interacting with a little fan and playing with him. Fans appreciated Gill for taking time out and making the little boy’s day.

Updated: August 18, 2023 6:31 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

