Heart-wrenching video shows Gazans crying for permanent ceasefire | Israel-Hamas Conflict
Amid Israel-Hamas war, both sides have agreed on a four-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Residents of Khan Younis have welcomed the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. The temporary truce was reached on November 22 to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza.