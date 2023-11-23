Home

Heart-wrenching video shows Gazans crying for permanent ceasefire | Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amid Israel-Hamas war, both sides have agreed on a four-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Residents of Khan Younis have welcomed the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. The temporary truce was reached on November 22 to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza.