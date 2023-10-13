Home

Heart-wrenching visuals of survivors recounting the horrors of the Hamas attack

The 34-year-old Thai has been working for a year at an avocado farm in Kissufim kibbutz in southwestern Israel, adjacent to the Gaza Strip. On Saturday October 7, he was forced to hide in a bomb shelter when Hamas militants fired rockets and later raided the area, clashing with Israel soldiers

