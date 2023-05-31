ZEE Sites

  • Heavy rains, Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi NCR, see what IMD predicts for coming days – Watch Video

Heavy rains, Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi NCR, see what IMD predicts for coming days – Watch Video

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall was accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Published: May 31, 2023 11:13 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall was accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. As per IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 35 °C and 21 °C respectively.

