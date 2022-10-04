Hemant Lohia Murder Update: Police has arrested Yasir Ahmed, his servant accused in the murder case of Jammu and Kashmir DG (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia. The police is continuously interrogating the accused in the matter. Soon the murder of DG (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia may be revealed. Let us tell you, Lohia was found dead in his house in Jammu on Monday. The killer not only strangled the DG, but also attacked the hands and stomach several times with a ketchup bottle. The terrorist organization TRF has taken the responsibility of killing Lohia. The police’s full suspicion was on Yasir, a servant living in the DG’s house, who has been arrested today. Learn more about the case in the video.Also Read - Breaking News: Hemant Lohia, Top Jammu And Kashmir Cop Murdered At His Residence - Watch Video