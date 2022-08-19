Hemoglobin Booster Foods: Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein present in the red blood cells, that is responsible for carrying oxygen and transporting it to all the parts of the body. It is a very important protein, essential for leading a healthy life. A drop in your blood count is a serious issue can be a sign of anemia, an infection, or even bleeding. So it is very important to keep a check on your blood count. Although circulatory issues are often treated with medications, eating certain foods which are protein and iron rich can also improve blood flow. So, here’s a list of few food items that will help you that will improve the levels of hemoglobin in the blood Also Read - Banana Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why Should Consume Bananas Everyday - Watch Video