Hepatitis A:
An 18 year old NEET student passed away suffering from Hepatitis A in Kota, an official reported to the media. The likely cause of death is suspected to be the intake of contaminated water. After this a total of 41 students were hospitalized after they showed similar symptoms, as per the district administrator. Officials said most of the students have recovered and were sent home while a few are still undergoing treatment. All of this happened because the students drank contaminated water. The district administration said that the water tankers that supplied water have been stopped. Well, the incident has left everyone in shock. In this video, we will take a look at what hepatitis is, it's symptoms causes and how it can be treated