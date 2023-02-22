Home

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal Start Shooting For Much Awaited Film, Here’s How Twitter Reacted – Watch Video

Hera Phera 3: So finally there’s a good news for all the Hera Pheri fans out there as The Hera Pheri trio, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3. Yes, you head it right. Well, Over the past few months, a lot of rumors were making headlines on social media regarding the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise but now our favorite characters from the film Raju, Shyam and Baburao are all set to make us laugh as they will start shooting Hera Pheri 3 reportedly, they have even started shooting for the much awaited film. Let us tell you that, The original movie was released 17 years ago. Now after this announcement, fans have expressed their delight to see the original trio unite. Here’s how they reacted.