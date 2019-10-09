Also known as Chinese geomancy, Feng Shui is a pseudoscience, according to which energy forces can be used to help people get peace from their surrounding environment. Most of the people feel overwhelming when it comes to thinking about where to begin from, to cultivate good feng shui in their homes. If you are new to feng shui, you just need to take care of few things like keeping the entry space of your house brighter, keeping windows clean, giving doors, attention, removing any obstacles in and around the house, and make the space as open and clean as possible. Feng Shui will help you bring fortune and health. Watch this video to know more about it.