Indian ace cricketer, Virat Kohli is not only known for his outstanding performances on the cricket ground but also because of his fashion sense and lifestyle. He is a trendsetter in every sense. Through his hairstyle, beard, clothes and interesting tattoos, Virat doesn’t leave a chance to woo his fans. Common people around the country are crazy about this sportsman’s hair and beard style. And they all want to have a similar look. To get that you need to have a perfectly trimmed beard that can give you a sharper jawline. Also, a uniform sideburn will form a part of the chinstrap. If you wish to have the hair and beard like Virat Kohli, watch this video.