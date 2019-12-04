Made and used for the protection of the family members and fulfilling dreams, a dreamcatcher is a handmade willow hoop. Consisting of the net and various beautiful sacred items like feathers, and beads, a dreamcatcher is believed to be originated from the Ojibwa Chippewa tribe that belongs to America. According to the history behind dreamcatchers, a spider woman used to protect the people of Ojibwa Chippewa tribe. However, they started to migrate and live farther from the native place making it difficult for the mystical woman to provide protection to them. That is why she created the dreamcatcher to serve the purpose. If you also wish to make a sacred hoop to keep bad dreams, or unfortunate incidents at bay, watch this video.