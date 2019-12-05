A snack is something that almost everyone likes. Every evening or sometimes throughout the day, some people feel the craving to have snacks. And they end up calming down their temptations with chips, cookies, etc. But these options are unhealthy and contribute to weight gain, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, etc. The best way to avoid the onset of any of these health issues, you must start having healthy snacks to satisfy your cravings. Vegetables can be used to make some of the delicious snacks. All you need is oil, ginger, onion, chilies, corn, chili flakes, and cream. Watch this video to know how to make a healthy and mouth-watering snack with these ingredients.