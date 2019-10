Easy to make and delicious in taste, tofu whipped cream is just loved by almost everyone. It is best for especially those who are allergic to gluten as tofu is gluten-free. Also, it is low in calories, have zero cholesterol, and is a rich source of protein. So, you can have it even if you are strictly on your weight loss regimen. Watch this video to know how exactly to make tofu whipped cream and how nutritious it can be for your body.