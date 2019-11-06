To get the benefits of swimming, you don’t need to actually dip into the water and wet your body. Surprised? Well, the posture and movement required during swimming can be done on the floor and can give you the same health benefits. Swimming exercise is considered as one of the best workouts to strengthen your back muscles. From helping in weight loss to lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and increasing your energy level, swimming workout can do it all for you. If you are suffering from stress and anxiety, just take out time for swimming. It can relax your senses and calm you down. Moreover, it can improve your sleep pattern and quality as well. Notably, disrupted sleep is one of the reasons behind depression. Watch this video to know how exactly you need to do the swimming exercise.