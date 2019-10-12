Do you have a sweet tooth that gives you guilt moments every now and then? Well, you can’t blame yourself. Brownies are so pleasing and fit for every occasion that it becomes almost impossible to resist yourself. Don’t worry, we bring you an almost fat-free brownie that would surely give you a relishing moment and yet not weight gain. Sounds interesting? We knew it does. To make this brownie, you just need to know about the right ingredient. Blend everything nicely and bake at 350 degrees. And, your dreamy fat-free brownie is ready. Watch this video to know how exactly you can satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health and weight loss regimen.