Do you carry heavy backpacks on a daily basis? It can wreck your back and cause severe back pain. This is what a study conducted at the University of California in Riverside stated. Carrying heavier backpacks relative to your body weight is can cause the destruction of your back and body posture. Oversized bags can potentially develop serious spinal deformities. The regular heavyweight can develop strain in your back muscles and can disrupt your body posture alignment. In the long run, this problem can make your spinal cord vulnerable to severe injuries. To avoid these problems, you should immediately declutter your bag. According to experts, you should not carry a bag of more than 10 per cent of your body weight. Watch this video to know about decluttering your bag and making your back safe from injuries.