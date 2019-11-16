Do you know that the human body is 60 per cent water? Yes, you read it right. And, that is why you are asked to drink as much water as you can. Staying hydrated is important for the overall function of your body. Dehydration is known to be associated with joint pain. It actually reduces the ability of your joints to absorb shock. Drinking water can keep your mouth clean and reduce tooth decay. Also, you must be aware that your blood is 90 per cent water. So, for its optimum function, you need to have enough water every day. Water can potentially flush out body waste through sweating and urine. It also regularises your blood pressure. Watch this video to know more about the health benefits linked to water.