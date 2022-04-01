Just like women needs to take care of their skin by following a particular skincare routine, men too need to take care of their skin. Men too have pores, textures, fine lines and more and that’s they are also prone o having skin problems like acne, pimples and dry skin. Hence men too need to take care of their skin by following a certain skin care regime. In this video, we will tell you why it is important for a man to take care of their skin and maintain it. Watch video.