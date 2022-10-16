Hiccups are Involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, usually short-lived and not a sign of something serious. It may result from a large meal, alcoholic or carbonated beverages or sudden excitement. If the last for 48 hours then a you must consult a doctor. However this rarely happens. Hiccups last for only a few minutes in most cases. There are ways to stop them with some home remedies. Watch video to know some effective home remedies to get rid of hiccups instantly. Watch video.