Highlights of EAM Jaishankar’s fruitful visit to Portugal

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 04 concluded his visit to Portugal. He held discussions with his counterpart Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho on entire range of bilateral relations, and on issues of mutual interest.