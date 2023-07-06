Home

Video Gallery

Highways with 27 animal passes, 17 monkey canopies: PM Modi to inaugurate NH projects Chhattisgarh

Highways with 27 animal passes, 17 monkey canopies: PM Modi to inaugurate NH projects Chhattisgarh

In last 9 yrs, PM Modi-led Govt has given much-needed effort to road infrastructure. PM Modi’s ‘highwayman’ left no stone unturned to fulfil Prime Minister’s dream. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chhattisgarh on July 07. He will lay the foundation stone for 3 NH projects of the 6-lane Greenfield corridor. A 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 Km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies.

India’s road network is the second largest in the world outpacing China. In last 9 yrs, PM Modi-led Govt has given much-needed effort to road infrastructure. PM Modi’s ‘highwayman’ left no stone unturned to fulfil Prime Minister’s dream. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chhattisgarh on July 07. He will lay the foundation stone for 3 NH projects of the 6-lane Greenfield corridor. A 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 Km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies. It will be provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.