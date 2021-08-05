5 High Intensity Workouts That You Can Try Anywhere: High Intensity Interval Training involves quick burst of movements or exercises that boosts you up with energy and endorphins. Be it jumping, tucking, pressing or pushing, these form of exercises are proven to boost metabolism and build strength, packing in the same benefits of lower and moderate-intensity aerobic workouts in a much shorter time. From Mountain Climbers to Inchworm, In this video Fitness coach, Dolan Acharya demonstrates top 5 HIIT exercises that will help you burn lot of calories.Also Read - Leg Workout: Want to Have Toned Legs? Try These Killer Leg Workouts Demonstrated By Dolan Acharya