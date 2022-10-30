Mawsynram, Meghalaya: Mawsynram is a town in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state. Mawsynram receives the highest rainfall in India. It is reportedly the wettest place on Earth, with an average annual rainfall of 11,872 millimetres. Mawsynram features a subtropical highland climate with an amazingly showery and long monsoonal period. Mawsynram is one of the best place for adventure lovers. One of the best places for adventurers to visit when in the Mawsynram region is Mawlyngbna. Mawsynram is known for the pretty Umkhakoi lake and as a hub for water activities like kayaking and swimming.Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram And Tripura on Alert; Several Flights, Trains Cancelled

Written by: Keshav Mishra